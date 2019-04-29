Here are ten of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend

4. Master Cutler's Festival of Fun

Head to Kelham Island Museum this Friday for the Master Cutler Challenge Festival of Fun. The event, held in aid of St Lukes Hospice and Rotherham Hospice, will kick off at 5.30pm and will feature live music and performances, a glitter bar, a raffle, displays of yoga, gymnastics and battleaxe throwing, and lots of fundraising fun - including a spot of leg waxing.

