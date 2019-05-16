Don't Miss in Sheffield this weekend

Here are ten of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend

From the long-awaited Game of Thrones finale, to sing-a-long screenings, crafts markets, and ghost hunts, there’s lots of fun things happening in Sheffield this week.

Get your diaries at the ready!

1. Enjoy a doodle session at Meadowhall

2. Could you be a podcaster?

3. Browse Sheffield's Craft and Flea

4. Sing along to The Greatest Showman

