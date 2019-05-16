Here are ten of the best things happening in Sheffield this weekend From the long-awaited Game of Thrones finale, to sing-a-long screenings, crafts markets, and ghost hunts, there’s lots of fun things happening in Sheffield this week. Get your diaries at the ready! 1. Enjoy a doodle session at Meadowhall Following on from his recent mural work at Meadowhall, Dave will be returning to the centre to run a doodle map masterclass. Visit Eventbrite to book. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. Could you be a podcaster? Do you havesomething to say to the world? Then head to Rebel Base Media, at Sheffield Technology Parks, this Thursday May 16, from 5.30pm for a tour and to chat about podcasting possibilities. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. Browse Sheffield's Craft and Flea The best of the city's local produce andmakers will be served up with street food and flea market stalls offering vintage andcollectables, from 11am to 5pm this Saturday May 18 at Sheffield Cathedral. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. Sing along to The Greatest Showman Singalonga Productions is bringing The Greatest Showman to The Civic in Barnsley this Saturday, complete with lyrics on the screen so you can join inloud and proud. The fun kicks off at 2pm and 7pm. sub Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3