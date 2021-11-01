Here are the best Bonfire Night activities taking place this week in Sheffield

The Rose and Crown, Stannington will host a fireworks display and have a bbq, mulled wine and more.

Illuminate the Gardens – This event will be held at the Botanical Gardens from November 5-7, 5pm-10pm.

It promises a magical night out for the whole family with some delicious street food on offer as well as drinks available from a licenced bar. Vintage fairground rides will be in use throughout the weekend and a mesmerising fire performance will take place.

A ‘low bangs’ fireworks display will run in the early evening for those with children who may be more sensitive to the loud noises, while the exhilarating main display will take place later in the evening.

The Botanical Gardens itself will likely remain the real star of the show, and it can be experienced in all its glory with lighting highlighting some of its most stunning features.

Tickets for the event – the largest taking place in Sheffield following the cancellation of After Dark - are £16 for adults and £11 for children.

The Great Fire of Ringinglow – The Norfolk Arms in Ringinglow Village will host a large bonfire on November 5 from 6pm-10pm.

The pub’s huge marquee will be open, serving a hog roast, burgers, jacket potatoes, plus beers, wines, spirits and hot drinks.

Those in attendance will also experience moonlit views of the city.

This event will not include fireworks due to the close proximity to surrounding farms, however sparklers can be brought.

Warm clothes and wellies are also recommended. Attendance is free, but people are encouraged to come early as the event can get busy quickly.

Stannington Bonfire Night – The Rose and Crown, Stannington is hosting it’s fireworks display on the evening of November 5.

The barbecye will be fired up at 5pm serving hearty hot food, and mulled wine, sweets and homemade parkin will be available too.

Normal bar service will take place inside the venue.