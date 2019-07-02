Here's how you can join in a 'Harry Potter' Guinness World Record attempt in Peak District

A school in Australia holds the current Guinness World Record for most Harry Potters in one place

And now the event is seeking people from the region to join them in a Guinness World Record attempt – to gather the largest number of people dressed as Harry Potter in one place. The current record is 997 held by a school in Australia. Can you help bring the record back to the UK?

The fun will kick off on October 25, when guests are invited to enjoy a magical feast of fantastical food and refreshments at the majestic Wirksworth Town Hall. On Saturday October 26, witches and wizards can enjoy a range of magical activities including a market for wizardly crafts and activities, a GPS TrackerGame hunt for enemy wizards with the virtual witchfinder, search the objects hidden in the wizardly windows, and a film screening . You can test your wits against the wizard quizmaster in the family quiz, listen to storytellers, and check out the magical bushcraft at Mount Cook.

One of the chief wizards, Bill Bevan, said: “Last year’s Wizarding Wirksworth event far exceeded our expectations. This year, we are very excited to offer even more activities, more venues and more parking for the thousands of witches and wizards who will be attending. We also can’t wait to beat the current Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Harry Potters and raise vital funds for the charity, Aquabox. This is a wonderful community event which brings together local organisations, charities and volunteers. If you love all things magical, then why not come along and support us?”

Wirksworth Wizarding Day is a volunteer-run community-led charity fundraising event, put on by local charities and volunteer groups to raise funds for their good causes.

Details about activities and bookings for the train, and park and ride can be found on the Wizarding Wirksworth website and Facebook page.

Register online for the world record attempt and donate a pound to Aquabox at www.ticketsource.co.uk/null/t-akvmde

All registered participants will receive details about where and when the attempt will be held, what to wear to be a record breaker, a certificate to prove you helped make it happen and a group photograph of everyone who attempted the record.