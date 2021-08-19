Hop on board for seven new things to do in Sheffield this week

Festival On The Square is a new immersive festival in Tudor Square running until August 30. There are daily film screenings, workshops in everything from circus skills to meditation, live art, theatre shows and more. Visit thisissheffield.com/festival-on-the-square-2021/ for full programme details.

Join The Leadmill’s Club Tropicana for fun, sunshine, cocktails and all the bops! Hawaiian shirts at the ready. Friday August 20 at 11pm. The Leadmill. Entry is £6. Visit leadmill.co.uk

A retro football fair bringing all elements of the 'football' genre under one roof is at Trafalgar Warehouse, 120 Trafalgar Street, S1 4JT, on Saturday 21 August, 10:30am to 5:00pm. Visit allevents.in/ for more information.

All aboard for First Buses family fun day in support of St Luke's.

Be a nature detective and discover which animal has been roaming around Manor Lodge. Make a clay mould and cast an animal print and make a mammal themed magnet. Grab your fun filled list of mini moments to experience in our grounds. At Sheffield Manor Lodge, S2 1UJ from Sunday August 22 until Thursday August 26. To book your place visit sheffieldmanorlodge.org

Greased Lightning is a fantastic outdoor cinema experience at Owlerton Stadium with plenty of songs to sing along to. It is at Owlerton Stadium, Penistone Road, today Thursday August 19, from 7.30pm. To book tickets visit adventurecinema.co.uk/

Learn to paddle a canooe with a team of professionally qualified instructors at Tinsley Marina, S9 2FN.There are multiple dates available for the classes and they is free to attend but booking a place is essential.Visit eventbrite.co.uk to reserve a spot.

