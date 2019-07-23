Join in and celebrate Yorkshire Day in 2019 with a host of attractions in Barnsley

Starting at 1pm the concert will be themed to showcase music written by Yorkshire composers, music widely associated with the county and will be performed by one of Yorkshire’s musical talents. Featured at the console of the Mighty Compton Cinema Organ will be international broadcasting and recording organist Kevin Grunill. Barnsley born Kevin has been a respected performer on the organ and keyboard scene for some three decades. In addition to his seven seasons as resident organist at the North Pier and Tower Ballroom, Blackpool, Kevin has preformed concerts internationally in countries including Holland and America. For details or a programme of events and dances call 07944 566972.