Look what Sheffield’s free and exciting Weston May Fayre has on offer this weekend…...

Expect a great atmosphere at the Fayre this Sunday, May 19, with live music, fair rides, stunt shows, stalls, giant characters and games galore, with plenty of food and drink alongside.

Within the beautiful surroundings of Weston Park from 11am to 5pm, the May Fayre will host a whole range of musical talent, showcasing some of Sheffield’s finest musicians.

Dr Phantasma and his cast will wow everyone with their thrilling sideshow of stunts and tricks, using fire, swords and chainsaws, and many other street performers will entertain around the park.

Independent traders will occupy the vintage craft marquee, with quirky and classic gifts and knick-knacks, while floral art demos, Chinese calligraphy workshops from the University of Sheffield, and a mini dragon dance take place throughout the day.

Those looking for some good old fashioned fun need look no further than the Nostalgic Board Game corner, and the historic theme continues with a Chitty-Chitty Bang-Bang style 1920s simplex vintage car, made here in Sheffield courtesy of Kelham Island Museum.

Star Wars fans can pose for pictures with the storm troopers and other characters from the sci-fi series, and Theo the Bear from Sheffield Children’s Hospital will also make an appearance.

Heart Yorkshire’s Angels will be out and about with selfie boards, working the crowds to share all the fun on the day.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member forcCulture, parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “Our annual May Fayre is a fantastic event for all the family.

“The seamless mix of old and new entertainment really does provide something for everyone, giving our younger audience a taste of history and our older audience that lovely sense of nostalgia.

“We’re proud that we’re able to deliver such a brilliant and diverse line-up of entertainment, in our beautiful park, and that we can offer this for free so that everyone across the city can come along and enjoy it.”

The event, which is delivered by Sheffield City Council in partnership with The University of Sheffield, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Heart Yorkshire, takes place from 11am to 5pm in Weston Park.

Some rides and activities will be charged for.