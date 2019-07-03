Look what's coming to Chatsworth this summer....

Soak up the atmosphere at Chatsworth events

Cinema under the stars and outdoor theatre are all part of the packed visitor programme at Chatsworth during the next couple of months.

Join others for an unforgettable outdoor experience as Luna Cinema returns with Bohemian Rhapsody on July 27, or sing along to Mary Poppins Returns, under the stars, on July 26. Adult tickets are £15.50 and it is £10.50 for children aged three-15 years.

Or if theatre is more your thing, sit back on August 7 with a picnic and enjoy a magical outdoor performance of A Midsummers Night’s Dream from The Lord Chamberlain’s Men.

One of Shakespeare’s most loved comedies will be performed in the Chatsworth Garden by the all-male cast complete with traditional Elizabethan costumes, music and dance. Tickets are £16 for adults and £12 for children.

In the majestic house itself, there is a range of activities for the young and young at heart. Have a go at dog breed top trumps using collector cards on the visitor route and stop by the New Gallery to try creating your own dog breed, or to colour a canine masterpiece.

Alongside an exhibition that explores stories of bravery and mischief, of working dogs and treasured companions, through a fascinating collection of artworks, letters and artefacts, Chatsworth will also play host to two Crufts winners in August.

However, all dogs are welcome at Chatsworth this summer. With doggy drinking stations and dog-friendly places to stop and eat, visitors are welcome to bring four-legged friends for walks or use the dog agility course located near the Maze.

In the spirit of this year's exhibition, Chatsworth has outlined three of its favourite walks in the garden, parkland and woods. Pick up details at garden entrances or download a pdf from the website.

In the garden, marvel at the eight-metre high scaffolding sculpture of a dog commissioned by the Duke and Duchess from the artist Ben Long.

The 105 acres of historic garden is undergoing its biggest transformation in 200 years. It has multiple attractions, and for the more daring, the old coal tunnel can be explored underneath the garden.

Then there’s the farmyard and adventure playground where visitors can meet animals up close, take a trailer ride and let young ones play all day on swings, zip wire and slides.

Try the new interactive map to view daily activities, opening times, and menus for restaurants and cafés, plus key features in the garden, farmyard and park all in one place.