Meersbrook market organisers ‘completely blown away’ by event’s success

Local business owner Danielle Parker-Jessop created the Facebook group ‘Meersbrook Makers’ in the height of Covid to encourage trade amongst local crafters.

Since then, the group has grown to over a thousand members, all hoping for a spot at the in-person market.

The event was organised by Mrs Parker-Jessop, owner of Miroo Jewelry and Melissa Holdsworth, owner of Kabuki Jewelry.

Danielle Parker-Jessop at her Miroo jewelry stall.

Mrs Parker-Jessop said: “We were completely blown away by the turnout and the support we received from the local community.”

“It definitely exceeded the best of our expectations. We were busy all day and there was such a lovely atmosphere.”

Stalls included vegan bakes from Nevertheless Cakes, zero-waste products from Badger and Bobbins and colourful prints from Louiza Holub, amongst many others.

Jodie Frost, 39, owns Fizzie Ducks, a handmade hat business and said: “It's the perfect way to do my first market.”

Meersbrook Market.

“It's about local small businesses. Everyone knows the area and the people, and is invested in making it a great community event.”

In future, the organisers hope to foster a crafting community in Meersbrook through workshops and markets.

Mrs Parker-Jessop said: “Our market had a really strong sense of community. This is just the start for Meersbrook Makers. We'd like to offer the opportunity for more makers to get involved.

“There was so much demand, we could have filled the space five times over.”

Meersbrook Market.

The market has previously been held online to “help people missing the money” from markets during the pandemic.

Mrs Parker-Jessop told the Sheffield Telegraph: “I love selling at markets and found not being able to sell at events over the pandemic very difficult.”

This is just the first of many events for the thousand strong group. Keep an eye on Meersbrook Makers Facebook page for updates on workshops and future markets as the crafting community continues to grow.

Nevertheless cakes.

Fizzie Ducks stall