Megastar Ed Sheeran gearing up for Yorkshire concert date this weekend

Ed Sheeran will perform in Yorkshire this Friday and Saturday

Fans from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire will cross the border and head to Roundhay Park in Leeds in their thousands on Friday and Saturday August 16 and 17 for the mammoth gig by the 28-year-old solo artist.

Some 150,000 people are expected to flock to attend the show, where Lewis Capaldi and The Darkness are also the support acts on the evening.

The tour, which is due to culminate later this month, recently broke the record for the top grossing tour of all time, which was previously held by band U2.

And the Yorkshire dates are the first on home soil for Ed after the tour, which started in 2017, took in everywhere from South African to France and Russia to Iceland.

Divide is an award-winning album itself, with 15.5 million global sales and number one hits such as Shape of You and Perfect.

More recently, Ed’s No 6 Collaborations album created with 22 different artists from Stormzy to Justin Beiber, has also become his fourth number one album and the fastest selling of 2019.

One of the songs created in collaboration with his favourite musical acts, Beautiful People featuring Khalid, was also number one.

It should be a hell of a show.

The park opens at 4pm with support acts due to begin performing at 5.45pm. Ed Sheeran is expected to be on stage from 8pm.

Shuttle buses to the park will run from Leeds railway station and while there is parking on site and 30 minutes away, several roads will be closed around the park for the event. To book a bus visit www.biggreencoach.co.uk.