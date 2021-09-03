New botanical market celebrates Sheffield's sustainable sellers

The market will be based at the Grey to Green scheme on Castlegate

After a years’ delay, a sustainable, environmentally conscious market will launch in Sheffield, showcasing local traders in all things floral.

The Pollen Market launches on September 19 at Grey to Green in Castlegate and will run on the third Sunday of every month.

Luke Hood, aged 34, has been involved in organising the market for more than a year and is excited for it to finally open.

Luke Ellis of Leaf and Shoot bioponic farm which will be part of the first market

He said: “There is a real buzz building about the event. After the last year or so people are ready for new events and new experiences. Traders are very excited. They are all local businesses from Sheffield or the surrounding areas. It is built around sustainability and environmentalism. We are a 100% sustainable company - everything we produce is all compostable. Our traders all believe in a zero waste ethos. In Sheffield, people have that village ethos and they are keen to support local businesses. There is such a thriving scene of independents.

"There was originally a flower market at the site many moons ago, but we are not limiting ourselves to just flowers.”

Traders that have been booked include Feels Like Home, who will sell plants and accessories, Regather, a local farm that will sell their veg boxes, and Blosm, which sells dried flower bouquets.

The market will also include food stalls as well as family friendly attractions, fairground rides and workshops. Leaf and Shoot, a bioponic farm based in Kelham will run one of the workshops.

The site of the new Pollen market. Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust

Sheffield City Council has been closely involved with the establishment of the market and is subsiding all traders’ fees, making it free to set up a stall.

Luke added: “It’s one less hurdle especially for relatively new companies just starting out. We are looking for companies that have got a link to anything botanical, you can trade for free for up to nine months.”