New dishes to enjoy at three Sheffield restaurants

At Turtle Bay in the city centre, you will find a variety of new dishes on offer including Mr Fabulous’ Jamaican patties and five alarm chicken curry.

There are even more veggie and vegan options too, as the new menu features a mouth-watering selection of dishes including chilli smashed avocado salad, jerk tofu a vital vegan platter and more.

Go to www.turtlebay.co.uk for the full menu.

French restaurant Bistrot Pierre on Ecclesall Road is celebrating turning 25 with a special menu, chosen by diners.

The menu, ‘Best of Bistrot Pierre: as voted for by you’ is available at lunch during August and features 12 classic dishes, including: French onion soup, coq au vin and crème brûlée, as well as the ever-popular boeuf bourguignon.

To book your table, visit bistrotpierre.co.uk/book-a-table or call 0114 2678 687.

Elsewhere, The British Oak in Mosborough will be hosting a special one-off bottomless brunch this August Bank Holiday.