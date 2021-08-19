New outdoor market for independent businesses comes to Sheffield's Division Street this weekend

Heather wanted to have an outdoor market that complimented the independent businesses on Division Street.

Heather Gilberthorpe Pell was able to establish Hedgerow Market at Division Street after a successful application to the Economic Recovery Fund for financial support.

The market is a part of the Summer in the Outdoor City programme of events taking place across Sheffield this year, providing safe ways for locals to enjoy a relaxing and vibrant staycation.

It will sell fresh produce and products from artisan makers such as The Suited Baker and 4eyespatisserie alongside live music and street food.

Heather's candle business, Lit, will also be making an appearance at the market.

Heather told the Telegraph: “I love Division Street - it has always been known for its independents. I wanted to reawaken that independent spirit.

“I hope that the market does benefit the businesses that are already here. I have been trying to pick out traders that will compliment not clash. “Plantology are getting involved and putting on a free workshop making flower crowns. There will be a live band outside the Frog and Parrot too.

"I only had about three weeks to pull it all together. It’s been a bit of a frantic dash.

"It was great to get funding, we received just under £100,000. A big part of the funding is being invested in the infrastructure - street furniture like chairs and pagodas.

“I’m trying to use as many local businesses as we can, to celebrate what Sheffield does. It’s important to give a platform to smaller businesses – what we are good at is supporting each other and looking out for each other.

“It’s a great opportunity to shout more about them and bring them into the city centre which can sometimes feel out of reach."

"I’m really excited to have a couple of friends who are brother and sister coming to sell at the market. Lucy Newell owns NYOO clothing. This will be her first market event and she will be bringing a few special pieces.

“Tom Newell does amazing artwork.

"He designed the Quasar One bear - one of the Bears of Sheffield - outside the Winter Gardens.”

Heather’s own independent business Lit, will also have a stall at the market, selling high quality natural candles made from sustainable ingredients.