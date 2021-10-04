New Sheffield city centre bar to open with launch party including 'pay as you feel' bar for charity
The countdown to the launch of MOJO Sheffield – an Americana style cocktail bar – has begun.
The bar will officially open on Friday October 15 at 6pm with a party.
As per the company’s tradition, Mal Evans will christen the doorway with a bottle of rum as a sign of good luck.
But in a change from the norm, MOJO are hosting a ‘conscience bar’ until midnight.
This is a ‘pay as you feel’ bar, with all of the takings being donated to PACT (the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia).
A live tracker will be displayed on screens throughout the night so that guests can keep a track of the total amount raised.
Previous launches have seen the group raise over £20,000.
People must sign up for the guest list to attend via the bar’s social media accounts.
MOJO is taking up residency in the former NUM building on Holly Street in Sheffield city centre.