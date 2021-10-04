New Sheffield city centre bar to open with launch party including 'pay as you feel' bar for charity

The bar will officially open on Friday October 15 at 6pm with a party.

As per the company’s tradition, Mal Evans will christen the doorway with a bottle of rum as a sign of good luck.

But in a change from the norm, MOJO are hosting a ‘conscience bar’ until midnight.

A picture of the interior of another MOJO bar, providing a taste of what the Sheffield venue could look like

This is a ‘pay as you feel’ bar, with all of the takings being donated to PACT (the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia).

A live tracker will be displayed on screens throughout the night so that guests can keep a track of the total amount raised.

Previous launches have seen the group raise over £20,000.

People must sign up for the guest list to attend via the bar’s social media accounts.