Nine of the best places to have brunch in Sheffield

4. 4. Fox Valley, Stocksbridge.

Cafes and restaurants in Fox Valley in Stocksbridge have opened up their outdoor areas for the first time in months this week. Open from 9am Monday - Saturday, Bridge Bakery offers freshly made breads, sandwiches and savoury pastries as well as patisseries and ice creams for something sweeter, and Raffina, a new coffee shop and deli offering Mediterranean-themed delights throughout the day, are just two of the cafes to try.

Photo: Chris Etchells