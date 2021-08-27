Nine of the best places to have brunch in Sheffield

Sheffield is blessed with brilliant places to eat the most important meal of the day – whether you prefer the sweet pull of pancakes or a more traditional savoury start.
Here are nine of the best places to enjoy brunch with friends and family, or on your own (we are not judging) in Sheffield.
1. 1. Marmadukes Cafe, city centre
Marmadukes Cafe has become something of Sheffield institution in recent years, with their third cafe set to open on Ecclesall Road soon - following their original on Norfolk Row, and second on Cambridge Street. Their Norfolk Row branch has outdoor seating and offers brunch all day - with everything from a Sausage Sarnie, to Campfire Beans on offer. Perfect for sating city centre shopping hunger.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. 2. Aesthete, Walkley
Aesthete on South Road in Walkley has reopened with their new outdoor seating in a specially-made shed. With traditional brunch options such as poached eggs and artisan toast, as well as colourful homemade cakes, bagels, cookies, this cafe should be a target destination this summer.
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
3. 3. Dysh, Ecclesall Road
The first of the new venues on the list - Dysh on Ecclesall Road has been a hit ever since it opened in March. Offering a range of brunches, cakes and drinks, owner Alice Cassinelli is a Michelin trained chef.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. 4. Fox Valley, Stocksbridge.
Cafes and restaurants in Fox Valley in Stocksbridge have opened up their outdoor areas for the first time in months this week. Open from 9am Monday - Saturday, Bridge Bakery offers freshly made breads, sandwiches and savoury pastries as well as patisseries and ice creams for something sweeter, and Raffina, a new coffee shop and deli offering Mediterranean-themed delights throughout the day, are just two of the cafes to try.
Photo: Chris Etchells