Organisers reveal some of the deals Sheffield city centre restaurants have lined up for Dine Sheffield

Owners of Macpot, sisters Hatty and Emily Webster. Picture Scott Merrylees

Restaurant Week is returning to Sheffield for the first time since 2019, offering an array of deals and discounts to bring Sheffielders back into the city centre.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes will be getting involved from October 13-22, with 20 venues already arranged and more to be confirmed.

Richard Pilgrim, project manager for Restaurant Week, said: “The idea is to get venues doing offers from £5 upwards, it works on a fixed priced menu. Some people haven’t been in for 12 or 18 months and it gives them a chance to explore new and interesting places. There is such a diverse mix, you can discover your new favourite.

"It’s about having a go and trying a new location. I am going to take part. There’s a couple of places I have not been to in ages because I haven’t been into the city centre as much.

Each venue will put on a series of different offers, with many offering £5, £10, and £15 deals. Ask Italian will offer three starters for £10, The Roebuck are doing a pie and a pint for £10, and Furnace are selling brunch boards for £15.

Macpot is offering £5 macpots on Thursday and Friday afternoons, and £10 macpots with a drink on Friday evenings. Unit, which Richard said has been a long time supporter of Restaurant Week, will run a deal of a burger and a pint for £10 Wednesday-Sunday.

Richard said that several venues, such as Silversmiths, are still putting deals together and they will be revealed before Restaurant Week begins.

Furnace will offer brunch boards for £15. Picture Scott Merrylees.

Since the pandemic, footfall in Sheffield city centre had dropped sharply as shops and eateries were forced to close in response to the pandemic.

Richard added: “It’s been more of a challenge this year. Some venues aren’t open 7 days a week. Mondays are still quite quiet. It’s interesting seeing how it is all rebuilding.

"Sheffield has got a quite varied food scene. You have got your large venues and chains but then you’ve got some of these interesting independents like Macpot. The city centre has something for everyone.”