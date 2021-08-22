Popular strongman competition returns to the Peak District to test the mettle of the country's strongest men and women

Matlock Farm Park is once again hosting the Peak District Highland Games, where some of the country’s strongest men will put their tendons to the test in a series of six intense events.

The gruelling challenges include a giant stone throw, log press, caber toss, and eight-tonne tractor pull, all in front of a cheering audience who will no doubt be relieved to be on the sidelines.

This year also sees the introduction of a Strongwoman event.

Man Beast Strongman Events co-founder, Andy Picken, said: “It's great for the guys to be back doing what they do best, bringing the strongman sport to audiences to witness some awesome fetes of strength. With women competing this year too, they can demonstrate the same dedication to training and some amazing strength skills, as well as highlight the diversity in rapidly growing strength sport.”

The day will begin with a Scottish Piper band playing to lead the competitors into the arena, with representatives from the region’s official tourism board Visit Peak District & Derbyshire officially opening the event.

On site there will also be food and craft stalls, Thornbridge beer tent and a gin garden – watching someone lug a tree ten feet in the air is thirsty work!

The athletes themselves come from all over the country holding local, regional and even some world records, with a variety of work backgrounds from tradesmen to a train driver.

Andy Picken, Master of Ceremonies, explained how the athletes feel about a return to competing. He said: “It’s been such a hard time for the Nation and lockdown has provided extra challenges to the athletes who have had limited home equipment to maintain strength. But with restrictions easing, they’ve been hitting the gym again with a renewed fire in the belly and they’re feeling very excited at the prospect of The Peak District Highland Games. Some have even got their own Caber to train with!”

The park is a 45 minute drive from Sheffield and located close to Matlock and Chesterfield.