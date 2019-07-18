Renishaw Hall and Gardens hosts its second grand annual plant fair of the year

Renishaw Hall and Gardens will have hundreds of beautiful plants and flowers available to buy to add colour to your garden at home. This hugely popular event sees dozens of horticultural experts selling plants from the attractive backdrop of the historic Hall. A little later in the month – on Sunday August 18 – is Renishaw Hall’s annual food and craft fair, which takes place in the stable courtyard. More than 20 stalls will be offering a variety of food and crafts from the across region, from homemade jams and chutneys to handcrafted jewellery. For more information visit www.renishaw-hall.co.uk or call the visitor centre on 01246 432310. Renishaw Hall and Gardens opens Wednesday to Sunday and Bank Holidays until the end of September.