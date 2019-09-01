Seven great ideas for things to do around Sheffield

Tribute band Pinked Floyd

Tribute band Pinked Floyd are playing at The Montgomery theatre, Sheffield on Saturday (September 7).

The seven-piece bring a laser and video show to complement their performance of music spanning the entire output of the Floyd in a 2½-hour set.

Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall are well represented, with a couple of less familiar tracks for the real aficionado.

Dog trainer Dominic Hodgson is calling at Buxton on his Tour de Rescue, raising money for rescue organisations.

Dominic is cycling from Northumberland to Wales. High Peak Dogs host the Peak District leg of the Tour on Wednesday (Sept 11).

An audience will get advice on caring for rescue dogs from four speakers, including veterinary nurse and Asian street dog rescuer Rachel Bean. The event starts at 6.30pm at St Thomas More School. Tickets: highpeakdogservices.co.uk

John Ruskin aficionado Michael Glover will speak about the Victorian philanthropist and artist at the Millennium Gallery.

circa 1859: English author, artist and social reformer John Ruskin (1819 - 1900). (Photo by W. Jeffrey/Otto Herschan Collection/Getty Images)

The Sheffield-born poet and art critic became enthralled as a small boy who would travel to the Mappin Art Gallery to stare at Ruskin’s wonderful painting of a peacock’s tail feather.

He will talk on Wednesday at 6pm about his new Ruskin Dictionary. Book at museums-sheffield.org.uk

Writer Margaret Atwood celebrates the launch of her follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale with a live stage discussion being screened in cinemas.

The author will speak at the National Theatre to broadcaster and author Samira Ahmed about why she has returned to the story after 34 years with The Testaments.

Screenings start at 7.30pm on Tuesday (Sept 10) at the Showroom, Curzon, Odeon, Light and Cineworld cinemas in Sheffield.

Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge has its next monthly Farmers’ Market on Saturday (Sept 7).

The market will run from 9am-3pm along the glass walkway close to Aldi and Home Bargains. Local singer Pippa Crossland will be performing and entertaining shoppers from 12–2pm.

The market will feature a host of local traders selling a selection of fresh produce and food to go options. New faces include Hepy’s Hog Roast, Lily Pickles of Holmfirth and the Little Badger Cider Company.

Medieval wooden minstrel figures from the private collection at Haddon Hall in Bakewell that are on display in the exhibition Oak Matters

Rock opera Tommy celebrates its 50th anniversary and there’s a chance to see it on stage in Buxton on Friday (Sept 6).

The Who’s masterpiece about the boy who could only communicate through playing pinball is recreated by eight-piece band, The Goldhawks, backed with big-screen projections and archival footage of the band.

The finale at Buxton Opera House features other classic hits from The Who.

Haddon Hall in Bakewell will unveil a number of medieval sculptures from its private collection as part of its autumn exhibition Oak Matters, starting on Friday, september 6.

The exhibition, which will run in The Great Chamber surrounded by magnificent Verdure tapestries, pays homage to Haddon’s oak trees, showing previously unseen early English oak carvings from Lord and Lady Edward Manners’ private collection.

The medieval sculptures, which have never been seen by the public before, date back to between the 15th-17th centuries

The Goldhawks performing The Who's rock opera, Tommy