Seven of the best Sheffield things to do this week

Hallam Choral Society are giving their first performances since lockdown and they're offering two opportunities to hear one of Joseph Haydn's best known works, the Nelson Mass. The choir will be joined by the Hallam Sinfonia and four young singers at St. Mark's Church, Broomhill, this Saturday, November 20, at 4pm and 6pm. Tickets are £5 on the door and under 16s go free. www.hallamchoralsociety.co.uk/

Deschanel Gordon is performing at Crookes Social Club on Friday November 19. Expect a mixture of original tunes influenced by the contemporary London scene and the music of his Jamaican heritage. From 8pm and tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

Beyond Bloomsbury – Life, Love and Legacy is at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield city centre from Thursday, November 25 until Sunday, February 13. Free to attend. See page 56 for a preview of the exhibition.

Big Fish, Little Fish family rave. Party together on a dance floor filled with bubbles, confetti, balloons and foam and topped off by the parachute dance. There will be craft tables and face painting, fancy dress optional. At the Leadmill nightclub in Sheffield city centre on Sunday, November 28 from 1pm. Cost £9. Visit bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk

Speed dating is back! Fastlove speed dating events include up to 25 three-minute dates in one night of fun for ages 21-40 at The Botanist, Sheffield city centre, on Monday, November 22, 7.30pm until 11pm (last entry 7:45pm). Minimum age is 21. For tickets visit skiddle.com

Sheffield Brickfest 2021, a celebration of Lego, returns to High Storrs School on Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28, 11am-4pm. Visit eventbrite.co.uk

