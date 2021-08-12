Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

The innovative company is inviting audiences to Kelham Island Museum on Sunday August 15 for an open-air production that is guaranteed to fill them with joy, happiness and the tantalising smell of barbecue.For more details and to book, visit www.operaonlocation.co.uk

New exhibition Earthbound: Contemporary Landscape from the Roberts Institute of Art reflects on the natural world, as found in the human imagination, and Sheffield’s own long history of the earth and ground. It takes places at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery, until October 31. Visit museums-sheffield.org.uk

A brand-new two-week festival celebrating the best of Sheffield’s creative arts scene, will take place in Tudor Square from Monday August 16-30. Festival on The Square will play host to live art installations, blockbuster film screenings curated by Showroom Cinema, a series of shows curated by Sheffield Theatres, live entertainment, circus skills and interactive workshops supported by some of the city’s best food and drink traders.

Pride and Prejudice is at Sheffield Botanical Gardens, today August 12, with tickets from £8.50. Join The Pantaloons Theatre Company for a comic adaptation of Pride and Prejudice in the beautiful open-air surroundings. Visit https://thepantaloons.co.uk/pride-and-prejudice/

As the meadows bloom into a blaze of colour, Sheffield Manor Lodge invites you to explore Green Estate's idyllic urban landscape on their free ‘marvellous meadows’ days. Next event is this Sunday August 15. More at https://allevents.in/sheffield/all

The Village Screen’s Drive Thru Cinema Presents epic crime filler Drive on Saturday August 14 at Kenwood Hall, Kenwood Road, Nether Edge. To book visit https://allevents.in/sheffield/all

Meet new people and enjoy a drink at the @HelpSheffield gathering from 6pm at The Rutland, Brown Street, Sheffield city centre, tonight August 12.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

