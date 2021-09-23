Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

A harvest sing will take place in the garden of the Rivelin pub in Stannington on Sunday September 26 at noon. The garden area is partly covered. Hot pork cobs will be on sale at the bar and meals in the pub afterwards. It is free to attend, call 0114 2336650 for more details.

Peaks Uniques market will have around 30 stalls located through Crystal Peaks centre, featuring everything from bath products to houseplants, greetings cards, art works, jewellery and pet accessories - all created by independent artists and craftspeople. On Saturday, September 25, 9am to 4pm. Free. www.crystalpeakscentre.com

Typical Girls is funny, fierce and furious. Part-gig, part-play. In a specialised unit inside a prison, a group of women discover the music of punk rock band The Slits and form their own group. Crucible Theatre. Friday September 24 to Saturday October 16. For tickets and prices visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Altitude at iceSheffield is an action-packed high ropes adventure course with over 30 challenging obstacles including rope bridges, swinging logs, climbing wall. Finish the course with the exhilarating 30ft leap of faith. On Saturday September 25, 10am-11am. Tickets £6-£10 from eventbrite.co.uk

In Conversation: Photographers from The Sheffield Project. Join a wide ranging discussion about The Sheffield Project: Photographs of a Changing City with the curator and the artists themselves at Weston Park Museum on Saturday September 25, from 2pm. Free. To book for this talk visit eventbrite.co.uk

London Concertante brings Vivaldi Four Seasons by Candlelight, classical music in a gorgeous setting, to Sheffield Cathedral on Friday, 1 October, 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £21.08 – £35.08 at eventbrite.co.uk

