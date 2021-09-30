Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

The George Crowley Trio performs in Sheffield tomorrow. George has established himself as a key player within London’s burgeoning creative jazz and improv scene. His energy and expressive, warm saxophone sound mark him out as a musician to watch. Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. Friday, October 1 at 8pm. Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

Miniatures is a group exhibition of small scale artwork by over 30 UK based artists in the Basement Space at Fronteer Gallery, 18 Exchange Street, S2 5TS. Saturday, October 2, 9-7.30pm. Free. To register www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/miniatures-private-view-tickets-174506251897.

Anomaly Life Drawing classes aim to spark new ideas and ways of drawing by using artist references and set design to help people push your creative boundaries by experimenting with interesting shapes and beautiful forms. The Millowners Arms, Kelham Island, S3 8RY. Tuesday, October 5, 7-9pm. Tickets £9.21. To book www.eventbrite.co.uk

Rob Beckett, stand up comedian is at Sheffield City Hall tomorrow Friday, October 1, 8pm. For ticket prices and booking visit www.viagogo.co.uk

Typical Girls is funny, fierce and furious. Part-gig, part-play. In a specialised unit inside a prison, a group of women discover the music of punk rock band The Slits and form their own group. At the Crucible Theatre until Saturday, October 16. For tickets visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Laughton Church Harvest Festival, Sheffield, S25 1YB. Come and celebrate the harvest with Maltby Brass Band and a pie and pea Supper. Saturday, October 2. 7pm. Tickets £10 from Simon Johnson 07960257085 or Gill Ramsay 07540327856.

