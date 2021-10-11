Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

Riverdance, a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved family favourite celebrated the world over, brings the thrilling energy and passion of Irish and international dance to Sheffield on Sunday October 17, 2.30pm. Sheffield City Hall. Tickets from £42 at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

An interesting evening with snooker legend Steve Davis, Wednesday, October 20, 6.30pm until 4am (last entry 7:30pm). The Leadmill in Sheffield city centre. Minimum Age: 14. Tickets £26.65 from www.skiddle.com

An illustrated talk revealing some hidden histories of artists buried in Sheffield General Cemetery offers a fascinating glimpse of the culture scene in Victorian and Edwardian Sheffield. This Saturday October 16, 11am - 12:30pm. Millennium Gallery, Sheffield. £8/£6 conc. Visit www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

National Emergency Services Museum.

The Lemon Table, Julian Barnes brings his unsentimental, wryly comic, perspective to the complicated business of ageing, with its attendant, and often bizarrely, fluctuating emotions. Tuesday October 26 until Saturday October 30, 7.15pm/215pm. Crucible Theatre. For prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Musician Oscar Lang performs tonight, Thursday October 21, from 7.30pm at the Yellow Arch Studios, S3 8BX. Tickets cost £9.05 from www.skiddle.com

Try Raku pottery glazing, an ancient Japanese pottery glazing and firing technique, in a workshop with afternoon tea and prosecco this Saturday and Sunday October 16-17 at Hand Made In Netheredge. Cost of the class is £70. Visit www.handmadeinnetheredge.co.uk

Riverdance.

Steve Davis.

Sheffield General Cemetery.

The Lemon Table.

Oscar Lang.