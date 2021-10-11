Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week
Spooks and scares is a hands-on play session for under fives. Create some of your own ghoulish ghosts, set free some beastly bugs from their frozen cage and put your hand in wiggly worms, if you dare!Friday October 15, 10am & 1pm at the National Emergency Services Museum. Pre-booking is required. Tickets cost £2 per child in addition to museum entry. Booking at visitnesm.org.uk/sensoryplay
Riverdance, a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved family favourite celebrated the world over, brings the thrilling energy and passion of Irish and international dance to Sheffield on Sunday October 17, 2.30pm. Sheffield City Hall. Tickets from £42 at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
An interesting evening with snooker legend Steve Davis, Wednesday, October 20, 6.30pm until 4am (last entry 7:30pm). The Leadmill in Sheffield city centre. Minimum Age: 14. Tickets £26.65 from www.skiddle.com
An illustrated talk revealing some hidden histories of artists buried in Sheffield General Cemetery offers a fascinating glimpse of the culture scene in Victorian and Edwardian Sheffield. This Saturday October 16, 11am - 12:30pm. Millennium Gallery, Sheffield. £8/£6 conc. Visit www.museums-sheffield.org.uk
The Lemon Table, Julian Barnes brings his unsentimental, wryly comic, perspective to the complicated business of ageing, with its attendant, and often bizarrely, fluctuating emotions. Tuesday October 26 until Saturday October 30, 7.15pm/215pm. Crucible Theatre. For prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Musician Oscar Lang performs tonight, Thursday October 21, from 7.30pm at the Yellow Arch Studios, S3 8BX. Tickets cost £9.05 from www.skiddle.com
Try Raku pottery glazing, an ancient Japanese pottery glazing and firing technique, in a workshop with afternoon tea and prosecco this Saturday and Sunday October 16-17 at Hand Made In Netheredge. Cost of the class is £70. Visit www.handmadeinnetheredge.co.uk