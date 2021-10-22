Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

It takes place at the Pangolin, 80 Middlewood Road, on Monday, November 1, 5pm-9pm. Tickets at www.lukehortonart.co.uk/collections/exhibition-tickets cost £10 including a drink and voucher.

RuPaul’s Drag Race brings its adult panto Rapunzel to Sheffield City Hall. The show will be featuring an all-star international drag cast, including UK series two finalist Ellie Diamon, drag icons Alexis Mateo, Tamisha Iman, and Trinity K Bonet. Friday, November 5, 7.30pm. Over 13s only. Price £34 from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

New learn to skate workshops are designed for all! Each day will consist of on ice coaching by qualified NISA coaches, refreshments, breakfast served mid-morning and lunch. Held at iceSheffield, Coleridge Road on Friday, October 29, 9am-3pm. Free with voucher/£24concs/£40. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Pub painting - Halloween edition! Enjoy an evening of laughter and painting, whilst an artist guides you step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece. Yates, Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre. Thursday, October 28, 7-9pm. Cost £26.64. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Hip Hop Horror Night, through a secret entrance, delve into the mist and mazes of Theatre Deli for the fright of your life. Theatre Deli, Eyre Street, on Saturday, October 30, 7pm or 7.45pm. Cost £11.19 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Miriam Margolyes OBE is the nation’s favourite (and naughtiest) treasure. Now she has finally decided to tell her life story and it’s well worth the wait. Crucible Theatre, Sunday, October 31, 7.30pm. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

The Greatest Showman Drive In is at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, October 30, 3-5pm. No age restriction. For tickets and prices visit www.skiddle.com

