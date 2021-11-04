Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

What the Ladybird Heard?

A railway walk from Chapeltown organised by the Penistone Line Partnership will be held on Saturday, November 6. A nine mile route combines autumn woodland, rocky edges and riversides. The train departs Sheffield 10.02am, Meadowhall 10.08am to Chapeltown. For details call Stuart on 01522 534655 or www.penline.co.uk

The Swing Zippers includes cheese, wine, and jazz in aid of the Regenerate Project at St Matthews, Carver Street, S1 4FT, on Friday, November 12 at 7:30pm. Tickets £20 or £10 for students. Ticket includes a glass of wine. Bar available and snacks served. Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/stmatthewschurch/581291

Contemporary Portraits is a group exhibition by over 40 artists from across the UK. The private view will give you a chance see the exhibition and meet some of the artists involved. Fronteer Gallery, Exchange Street, S2 5TS, on Saturday, November 6, 6pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

An advent calendar workshop perfect for big fans of tea who will receive a Kraft box to keep everything safe or for gifting to a friend. It runs at Birdhouse Tea Bar & Kitchen, S1 4RG, on Thursday, November 11, 6-8.30pm. £40-£45. www.eventbrite.co.uk

A Christmas record fair with 24x tables of vinyl LPs, 7' singles and CDs for sale is at The Moor Market, Sheffield. Saturday, November 6. 10am – 3pm. Minimum Age: 16. Free. www.skiddle.com

Còig, Atlantic Canada’s powerhouse, has cemented its status as one of today’s most exciting North American Celtic groups. They play at The Greystones, Greystones Rd, S11 7BS, on Wednesday, November 10. 8pm. Tickets £15. For tickets www.bandsintown.com/e/1022366881

