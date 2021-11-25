Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week

Wreath Making Workshop at Kelham Island Museum.

Get festive and in the Christmas spirit by learning how to make a fresh Christmas door wreath using traditional craft techniques. Kelham Island Museum. S3 8RY, Thursday, November 25, 6-8pm. £40. Book online via museums-sheffield.org.uk/tickets

The Freddie Gavita Quartet brings o ne of the top trumpeters on the UK jazz scene to Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road, S10 1TD. The gig is on Friday, November 26 at 8pm. Tickets and prices at www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz.

Meersbrook Makers Market will showcase more than 20 amazing makers, artists and designers. It takes place at Meersbrook Park United Reform Church, 173 Chesterfield Rd, Sheffield, S8 0RP. on Saturday, December 4, 11am - 4pm.

Freddie Gavita.

Join in with a 12 days of Christmas trail, including gingerbread decorating and pomander making, at Sheffield Manor Lodge, 197 Manor Lane, Sheffield, this Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28, 10.30am. £4 per child, one free adult with each child. Booking is essential. For more information search events on Facebook.

Join a monthly tea club in Sheffield city centre! Meet at the tea bar every month to chat all things tea, and sample your way through seasonal favourites, food pairings and interesting facts. Birdhouse Tea Bar & Kitchen, S1 4RG. Wednesday, December 1, 6-7.30pm.£10pp includes refreshments, visit eventbrite.co.uk

A Victorian Christmas: take a look at the ancient origins of Christmas and how the Christmas we celebrate today has its origins in the era. Carpenter Room, Central Library, S1 2LG. Monday, December 13, 1.30-2.30pm. Free. For more information see eventbrite.co.uk