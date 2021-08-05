Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week - from fishing to theatre and funfairs to art

The Telegraph team will be holding its first community day for readers and contributors to attend at Blend Kitchen on Ecclesall Road.

It’s a chance to share your stories or views on anything Sheffield, and to tell us what you’d like to see more or less of in your local weekly newspaper. Monday August 9, 10am until noon.

There is bear themed fun at Crystal Peaks shopping centre which is hosting 16 distinctive and highly coloured bears as part of the Children’s Hospital Charity Bears of Sheffield trail. On Friday August 6, the events will be centred around children’s classic story book Grrrrr! and to mark the start of the Tokyo Olympics there will be a medal making workshop. Visit www.crystalpeakscentre.com/

Free Let’s Fish! – Sheffield sessions are taking place this week

Nature’s Insight is a new art exhibition presented at Art Social, 24 Snig Hill, Sheffield, S3 8NB. Running from Friday August 6 until Friday August 7, the opening hours are 10 am to 3pm every day including Sunday.

In the Chatsworth Farmyard and Adventure Playground, there are three sessions available every day to book for two and a half hour visits at 9.30am, 12.15pm and 3pm. It’s a chance for younger visitors to see a working farmyard up close, and meet the resident horses, donkeys, sheep, pygmy goats and guinea pigs, as well as seeing the cows being milked. Book at www.chatsworth.org

Waterways and wellbeing charity Canal & River Trust is offering free fishing taster sessions in Sheffield next week. Let’s Fish! is for everyone – whether you’re brushing up on old skills or having a go at fishing for the first time. Sheffield & Tinsley Canal, The Roundabout Tinsley Park Road, S9 5DQ. Wednesday August 11, from 09:30am until 16:15pm,

Sheffield Thunder Theme Park brings fun for all the family, with fairground rides and attractions, games, stalls and food to Graves Park in Sheffield. Until Sunday August 8. From noon until 6pm.

Outside of Sheffield but of interest to local theatre lovers, The International Gilbert and Sullivan festival is raring to go! It runs until this Saturday August 7 in Buxton Opera House. Tickets are now on sale from Buxton Opera House. Box Office: 01298 72190 www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

