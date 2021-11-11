Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this week - from November 11

Blind Accordionist cover.

Short Story Salon: C.D. Rose and Sarah Schofield in conversation. Join Sarah and C.D. Rose, both award-winning writers, for an evening of subversion and mystery at Sheffield Central Library, Surrey Street, tonight Thursday, November 11, 7-8pm. Free. www.eventbrite.co.uk

The Pam Carlson Memorial Lecture by Professor Michael Broers called "Napoleon Bonaparte" is at The Lecture Theatre, Grayson Building, Birkdale School, Oakholme Rd, Sheffield. Entry by the gate on Ashdell Road. It takes place on Friday, November 12, starting at 7.30pm. Please come early to allow for registration and/or payment of subs. Annual membership £15 or visitors £5 per person per lecture.

Moonlight Sonata by Candlelight. An evening of sublime classical music performed by Jonathan French is at Sheffield Cathedral on Saturday, November 13, 7:30pm - 9pm. For prices and tickets visit www.skiddle.com

Try your hand at a variety of crafts with hands-on activities and mini workshops in Craft Jam, a late night crafting extravaganza! At the Millennium Gallery, Sheffield city centre, on Friday, November 12, 7-10pm. Tickets £10. www.eventbrite.co.uk

The Gin & Rum Festival. Discover new favourites with samples from our hand-picked guest distillers, treat yourself at themed gin and rum bars, and let your hair down with your friends. At Trafalgar Warehouse, S1 4JT, on Saturday, November 20. 6.30-11pm. Tickets £16.56 from www.eventbrite.co.uk

ELF The Musical is presented by STOS Theatre Company at the Lyceum Theatre.It runs Tuesday, November 16 until Saturday, November 20 at 2pm and 7.15pm. For prices and tickets visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

