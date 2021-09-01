Seven of the best things to do in Sheffield this weekend

Precision as a State of Mind: Sculptures by Mark Firth includes 83 new and recent works, including Ten Cubes for Sheffield, a new series made exclusively for the exhibition. From Friday September 3 until January 2022 at Graves Art Gallery which is also reopening tomorrow after a major refurbishment. Free.

Operation Crucible looks at how eighty years ago, a single bomb reduced the Marples Hotel, which stood in Fitzalan Square, from seven stories to just 15 feet of rubble. From September 2-25 at Sheffield’s Crucible theatre. Visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Grenoside Beer Festival takes place on Saturday September 4 at the rear of Grenoside Community Centre.

Fergus McCreadie.

Join in a day of beer, great food from a variety of local vendors and music festivities from 2pm. Tickets cost £9 from eventbrite.co.uk.

Art in the Gardens is back! This event is a truly wonderful opportunity to buy the perfect piece of art or craft direct from the artists, whilst enjoying the perfect surroundings. Thousands of pieces of art and craft are on show and for sale. From Friday September 3-Sunday September 5 at Sheffield Botanical Gardens. General admission is £6 and tickets can be booked at eventbrite.co.uk.

Pretty Muddy 5k isn’t like any other fundraising event. It's a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter their ability, can take part in! Climb, crawl and slide your way to beating cancer. At Graves Park, off Cobnar Road, on Sunday September 5. There is still time to enter at raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

Makers Mill is an afternoon of crafty activities, tasty drinks and chilled music in a friendly, cosy atmosphere. On Sunday September 5 , from 2pm. at The Leadmill. Visit leadmill.co.uk

Mark Firth, Cube Roots

Operation Crucible.

Grenoside Beer Festival.

Art in the Gardens.