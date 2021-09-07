Seven things to do in Sheffield this week

Sheffield Walking Festival is held over ten days, with 27 walks, in one amazing city. From tomorrow September 10 until September 19, the festival presents a host of enjoyable walks for a range of abilities, with plenty to see and discover along the way. All walks are free. For the full programme visit www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk/sheffwalkfest

As part of Nether Edge Festival which starts this weekend, visitors to the Handmade in Netheredge shop can make their own small fused glass bowl for just £10 with profits donated to St Luke’s Hospice. No need to book, just turn up to 37 Steade Road on Saturday September 18, 10am to 5pm. For more on the Nether Edge festival see Park Life, page 30.

An artisan and producers’ market with stalls selling a variety of local wares and consumables is at Dronfield Hall Barn, High Street, Sunday September 12, from 10am – 3pm. Free. www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/events

At Fox Valley’s Festival of Cycling, Trek Bicycle will be hosting a selection of great rides for all abilities. Plus a whole host of other activities such as a bike raffle, free bike health checks and maintenance classes. It is at Fox Valley Way, Sheffield. Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 September, 9.30am to 9.00pm. Free. Visit www.allevents.in

Take a look round the recently reopened Graves Gallery with Ashley Gallant, curator at Sheffield Museums, in a lunchtime tour. Hear about the work to renovate and redecorate the gallery and see some of the new artworks. Friday September 10, 1pm - 1.45pm. Surrey Street. Free. To book visit www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Enjoy a pasta making cooking class where you will learn how to make fresh coloured pasta and nutrition tips at La Mama Latin Tapas Bar & Restaurant, 238 Abbeydale Road, Sunday September 12, from 11am. Tickets are £50/person. Please email [email protected] to book.

Hannah White Live, a special concert with all star band of Michele Stodart, Daisy Chute & Keiron Marshall is at The Greystones on Sunday September 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets £14.30 from wegottickets.com.

