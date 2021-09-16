Seven things to do in Sheffield this week
The pride of Sheffield, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, gets its world premiere tomorrow night (Friday September 17.) Amazon Prime’s hit new movie is set and filmed in Sheffield, and based on the city’s theatre smash hit. The premiere is at The Crucible with activities outside on Tudor Square, and there are community screenings across the city.
Sheffield Waterfront Festival is a festival of activity, entertainment and stalls. There will be free boat trips throughout the day from 10am. You can also try taster canoe or paddle boarding sessions. There will be stonemasonry workshops, arts and crafts, theatrical walking tours, music and more! Attercliffe Don Valley Moorings, Saturday September 18, 11am-3pm. Most activities are free. www.welcometosheffield.co.uk
Sheffield Harvest Fayre is a new market style event set to celebrate the city’s vibrant food scene. Showcasing great local produce, mouth-watering street food and outstanding brewers/distillers. Set to take place in Sheffield city centre, it will span the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Fargate. Sat 18 - Sun 19 September, 10am-6pm, free. www.eventscollective.com/sheffield-harvest-fayre
Curious Kids Town is a different kind of indoor play combining education, imagination and lots of fun. At Lumley Street, Sat September 18, from 9am, £3 each. To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk
Sheffield Record Fair allows fans to meet the sellers face to face and examine the condition of the records yourself. At Showroom Cinema, Paternoster Row, on Sat September 18, 9am-4pm., free.
Enjoy scrumping in Handsworth over farmland, ancient woodland, valley streams, parks and countryside, including a long abandoned apple orchard. Corner of Handsworth Road and Oakley Road, Sat September, 18, 10.15am - 2.15pm, free but must be booked. www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk
A Craft Club takes place at the Millennium Gallery cafe to get people involved in making and creating using knitting, stitching and crochet in a laid back, creative atmosphere. On Wed September 29, 10:30am - 12pm, free.