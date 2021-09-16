Seven things to do in Sheffield this week

Sheffield Waterfront Festival is a festival of activity, entertainment and stalls. There will be free boat trips throughout the day from 10am. You can also try taster canoe or paddle boarding sessions. There will be stonemasonry workshops, arts and crafts, theatrical walking tours, music and more! Attercliffe Don Valley Moorings, Saturday September 18, 11am-3pm. Most activities are free. www.welcometosheffield.co.uk

Sheffield Harvest Fayre is a new market style event set to celebrate the city’s vibrant food scene. Showcasing great local produce, mouth-watering street food and outstanding brewers/distillers. Set to take place in Sheffield city centre, it will span the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Millennium Square, Town Hall Square and Fargate. Sat 18 - Sun 19 September, 10am-6pm, free. www.eventscollective.com/sheffield-harvest-fayre

Curious Kids Town is a different kind of indoor play combining education, imagination and lots of fun. At Lumley Street, Sat September 18, from 9am, £3 each. To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Everybody's Talking About Jamie 9th Feb to 25th Feb 2017 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Pictured are director Jonathan Butterell, and co wrtiters Tom Macrae and Dan Gillespie Sells, singer-songwriter of The Feeling. Picture: Chris Etchells

Sheffield Record Fair allows fans to meet the sellers face to face and examine the condition of the records yourself. At Showroom Cinema, Paternoster Row, on Sat September 18, 9am-4pm., free.

Enjoy scrumping in Handsworth over farmland, ancient woodland, valley streams, parks and countryside, including a long abandoned apple orchard. Corner of Handsworth Road and Oakley Road, Sat September, 18, 10.15am - 2.15pm, free but must be booked. www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk

A Craft Club takes place at the Millennium Gallery cafe to get people involved in making and creating using knitting, stitching and crochet in a laid back, creative atmosphere. On Wed September 29, 10:30am - 12pm, free.

