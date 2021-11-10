Sheffield Christmas markets 2021 - the ultimate guide to find festive events this year

Gallons of mulled wine and piles of presents to buy will be on offer at events across the city, many family friendly and starting from next week.

Here is our round up of those planned so far.

If you have a Christmas event to include email Angela Furniss at the Sheffield Telegraph on [email protected] with the details.

Sheffield Christmas Markets.

NOVEMBER 15 – DECEMBER 24: Sheffield Christmas Market, Fargate.

The market celebrates Sheffield's great independent traders, with over 80 per cent of the traders being Sheffield based. It is delivered by a small independent company and has a great friendly supportive ethos.This market has grown from a handful of cabins, to the full shopping experience with over 50 log cabins. This year have an exciting Alpine Bar, a traditional German sausage grill, pizza, chimney cake, churros and many other food and drink experiences. A Santa’s Grotto and also view the city from the iconic Big Wheel. 10am-6pm, Sunday to Thursday and open until 8pm on Friday and Saturday throughout December. sheffieldchristmasmarkets.co.uk/

UNTIL DECEMBER 23: Handmade for Christmas at the Millennium Gallery. Looking for a Christmas present that’s truly special? At the Millennium Gallery you’ll find gifts created by talented makers from across the region.Handmade for Christmas offers gift ideas for everyone, with work available from over 40 artists, designers and craftspeople. From beautiful homeware, screen-printed textiles and hand-blown glass to must-have accessories and one-off jewellery, all of the work on show has been hand-crafted in workshops and studios across Sheffield, Yorkshire and Derbyshire. 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm, Sunday. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk/museums/millennium-gallery/exhibitions/handmade-for-christmas-2021

NOVEMBER 16-24: Chatsworth Christmas Market. Soak up the Christmas market atmosphere as you browse more than 100 stalls offering a wide range of Christmas gifts and decorations – you’ll be sure to find perfect presents for all the family. You can also explore their own exclusive ranges in the Stables shop with a wide range of home and fashion gifts, and lots of lovely stocking fillers. Take a break from shopping and enjoy a mulled wine or a German beer at one of the outdoor bars, or sample some delicious food, with gourmet burgers and sausages, hot pork rolls, pancakes, churros and more. 10am-5.30pm, Monday to Thursday and 10am-6pm, Friday - Sunday. www.chatsworth.org/events/christmas-market

Handmade For Christmas, Sheffield Museums.

NOVEMBER 20: King Edward Primary School’s Christmas market. Back by popular demand, this Christmas market includes a Santa's Grotto, mulled wine, mince pies, raffles, pony rides and lots more. 11am-2pm. www.facebook.com/events/king-edward-primary-school-st-andrew-street/king-edward-primary-school-christmas-market/4174964642579970/

NOVEMBER 20 & 21: Bakewell Christmas Market. A Quintessential English Christmas market. This is a free event to attend, with some traders from their famous Monday market, traders from the town, the Peak District and Derbyshire. The Christmas market this year will host around 100 traders and they are proudly supporting British Legion Riders. 9am-5pm, Saturday to Sunday. www.visitpeakdistrict.com/whats-on/bakewell-christmas-market-p1474301

NOVEMBER 26-28, DECEMBER 10-12, AND DECEMBER 17-19. Artisan Market at Meadowhall. Calling all lovers of homemade and handmade, shop for that special Christmas present. The Meadowhall Artisan Market showcases the finest food, drink and craft producers from across Yorkshire and will have an emphasis on all that is local and original. www.meadowhall.co.uk/artisan-market

NOVEMBER 27 & 28: Whirlow Hall Farm’s Christmas Fair. Shop for that unique special gift in this Christmas Market, enjoy mulled wine and mince pies while listening to live music and local choirs who are excited to be able to perform in person this year.

King Edwards.

Head to the garden to meet The Grinch...you can grab a cute festive selfie with him while you write your Christmas wish and hang it on the tree. Santa will be visiting in the traditional farm house to say hello to the little ones, and you can of course enjoy some food from their catering stands (including the famous hog roast) Warm your bones with a cheeky boozy chocolate drink from the bar, and you can order your Christmas tree and turkey on the day too! Enjoy meeting the animals and having some fun on the playground. 10am-3pm. www.whirlowhallfarm.org/events/whirlow-christmas-fayre-2021-sponsored-by-gri-group/

NOVEMBER 27 & DECEMBER 11: Rex Christmas Market in Kelham Island. Kelham Island’s new regular market event takes places across Neepsend Lane and will be hosting, not one, but two festive editions with a plethora of local makers and lots of delicious street food on offer. www.rexmarketkelham.com/

NOVEMBER 28: Tapton Hall Christmas Craft Fair. Start the festive season off at Tapton’s Craft Fair, this year they are supporting NHS charities. With lots of local craft stalls selling some amazing things for Christmas gifts or a treat just for you! Free Entry, with the option to book afternoon tea or lunch as part of your visit. taptonhall.com/events.html

NOVEMBER 28: Stocksbridge Community Leisure Centre. Christmas Fair. There will be plenty of festive fun for all the family and lots going on during the day. 11am-4pm. www.stocksbridgeclc.co.uk/christmas-fayre-2021/

Bakewell Christmas Market.

DECEMBER 4-6. Fox Valley Festive Market. Get into the festive spirit and enjoy the fabulous Christmas decorations at the Fox Valley festive Market which will be held over the first weekend in December, with lots of fantastic local traders and live entertainment! They will be joined by 20 local traders each day, selling everything from fresh produce, drinks sweet treats at food-to go, to crafts, fashion, beauty, homeware and unique Christmas gift ideas. www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk/events/fox-valley-festive-market

DECEMBER 4 & 5: Victorian Christmas Market at Kelham Island. Gather under the gas lamps and celebrate the start of the festive season as the much-loved Victorian Christmas Market returns!

With over 80 market stalls selling an array of Sheffield made wares, quality gifts and seasonal goods, you'll find the perfect presents and stocking fillers for your loved ones. Enjoy food and drink, from traditional hog roast to wood fired pizza.

Relax in the Millowners Arms or warm up with a mulled wine. Fun times for everyone including rides, games and fairground favourites to feast on. Magical music and merriment from local brass bands, musicians, choirs and carollers on our Music Hall Stage. Don't miss our wonderful walkabout characters, traditional dancers and the amazing Snow Queen on stilts. 10am-7pm, Saturday 4 December, 10am-5pm, Sunday 5 December. www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum/whats-on/victorian-christmas-market-2021

Artisan Market Meadowhall.

Whirlow Hall Farm.

REX Christmas Market.

Tapton Christmas Fayre.

Stocksbridge Fayre.

Fox Valley Christmas Market.