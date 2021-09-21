Sheffield city centre flower market organisers say debut event was a big hit
A debut flower market has been hailed a success after it took place in Sheffield city centre.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:10 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:10 pm
Organisers of Pollen, on Castlegate, said the sustainable environmentally conscious market on Sunday ‘couldn’t have gone any better.’
Luke Hood said: “Throughout the day we welcomed such a diverse mix of people - friends and families of all ages.
“We particularly enjoyed hearing so many people speak so highly about the location.”
The next event is on October 17.