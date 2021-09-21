Sheffield city centre flower market organisers say debut event was a big hit

Organisers of Pollen, on Castlegate, said the sustainable environmentally conscious market on Sunday ‘couldn’t have gone any better.’

Luke Hood said: “Throughout the day we welcomed such a diverse mix of people - friends and families of all ages.

“We particularly enjoyed hearing so many people speak so highly about the location.”

The debut of Pollen on Castlegate has been hailed a success. Pictures: Joe Horner Photography

The next event is on October 17.

The debut of Pollen on Castlegate has been hailed a success. Pictures: Joe Horner Photography

The debut of Pollen on Castlegate has been hailed a success. Pictures: Joe Horner Photography

The debut of Pollen on Castlegate has been hailed a success. Pictures: Joe Horner Photography