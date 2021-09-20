Sheffield community hosts feast of food, music and activities this weekend
The fifth Little Sheffield Feast will bring together the community of Sharrow this Sunday September 26.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:05 pm
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:06 pm
Regather will be hosting the shared community meal – made with hyper local produce and served for free - with live music and activities for all the family, as well as guided walks to Sheffield General Cemetery, apple juicing and more.
The Little Sheffield Feast is deeply rooted in the Sharrow neighbourhood, and steeped in historical ties to the medieval fairs in the area.
There are four lunch slots available, between 1pm and 5pm, at the venue on Club Garden Road. Walk ups on the day are subject to availability,
More information is available at https://regather.net/little-sheffield-feast/