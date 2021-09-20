Sheffield community hosts feast of food, music and activities this weekend

Regather will be hosting the shared community meal – made with hyper local produce and served for free - with live music and activities for all the family, as well as guided walks to Sheffield General Cemetery, apple juicing and more.

The Little Sheffield Feast is deeply rooted in the Sharrow neighbourhood, and steeped in historical ties to the medieval fairs in the area.

There are four lunch slots available, between 1pm and 5pm, at the venue on Club Garden Road. Walk ups on the day are subject to availability,

Little Sheffield Feast

More information is available at https://regather.net/little-sheffield-feast/

Little Sheffield Feast.

Little Sheffield Feast.