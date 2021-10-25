Sheffield Halloween events: five spooktacular activities to try
Dig out your pumpkin outfits, it’s almost time for the scariest time of the year.
Happy Halloween! To celebrate here are five of the best themed events to take part in this weekend to mark the occasion in Sheffield.
Halloween Firewalk. Fox Valley, S36 2AB. Saturday, October 30, 5pm onwards. www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk
Fright Fiesta for all the family. Gulliver's Valley, S26 5QW. On until Sunday, October 31. www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk
Bierkeller Halloween Saturday. Original Bierkeller, S1 4EP. Saturday, October 30, 7pm. sheffield.theoriginalbierkeller.com
A Spooktacular Treasure Hunt. Sheffield Plate, S1 2FB. Sunday, October 31, 11am. Tickets at stayhappening.com
Hocus Pocus, Utilita Arena Sheffield, S9 2DF. Saturday, October 30, 10:45am. Tickets at allevents.in