Sheffield park group holds its first meeting and invites public to attend
A new Sheffield park group is holding its first meeting next week and inviting members of the public to attend.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:35 pm
The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park’s debut general meeting is on Tuesday September 28 at 6.30pm in Whirlow Brook Hall, starting with a talk from Pete Wall from Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust on the Limb Brook and steps being taken to avoid flooding. Only Friends members can vote for the election of a management committee, but all are welcome to attend the talk.