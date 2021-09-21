Sheffield park group holds its first meeting and invites public to attend

A new Sheffield park group is holding its first meeting next week and inviting members of the public to attend.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 8:35 pm
Volunteer gardeners at Whirlow Brook Park. Picture Scott Merrylees

The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park’s debut general meeting is on Tuesday September 28 at 6.30pm in Whirlow Brook Hall, starting with a talk from Pete Wall from Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust on the Limb Brook and steps being taken to avoid flooding. Only Friends members can vote for the election of a management committee, but all are welcome to attend the talk.