Sheffield teenager rode through thunderstorms to come second in city-wide challenge
A Sheffield teenager came second in a city-wide active challenge that encouraged 60,000 people to move more.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:09 pm
The Beat The Street game ended last week and motivated people to travel between ‘beat boxes’ to collect points.
On the individual leaderboard, “ZwiftTurfer” clocked up the highest number of miles. Second place went to “Hiro” – 13-year-old Alfie Scott, of Hillsborough.
Alfie racked up a huge 31,500 points and was tapping right up until the game ended, through a storm.
Mum Gillian Lane said: “He has worked so hard to get his points. He has gone out in the early morning, done night rides with his dad and even made friends with the other top players. We are so proud.”