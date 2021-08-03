Sheffield teenager rode through thunderstorms to come second in city-wide challenge

The Beat The Street game ended last week and motivated people to travel between ‘beat boxes’ to collect points.

On the individual leaderboard, “ZwiftTurfer” clocked up the highest number of miles. Second place went to “Hiro” – 13-year-old Alfie Scott, of Hillsborough.

Alfie racked up a huge 31,500 points and was tapping right up until the game ended, through a storm.

13-year-old Alfie Scott came second on the BTS Sheffield individual leaderboard.