Stannington Carnival is here once again

It is now more than 25 years old and will begin in its Saturday slot with a parade through Stannington Park from 11.40am, followed by a children’s fancy dress competition, then the action switches to the main arena. Stannington Brass Band, choirs from two local schools, dancers from local dance schools and a display of bellydance provide the entertainment. Adora Bubble will display her bubble magic in the parade, in the arena and in the carnival ground whilst, in the nearby Lomas Field, Sheffield Kite Flyers will stage a display of stunt kite flying. The carnival finishes at 4.30 pm.