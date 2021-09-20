Star Wars actor set to meet fans at Sheffield Comic Con in rare UK appearance

And the event on Sunday September 26, at Magna Science Adventure Centre, promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Organisers at Unleashed Events have lined up film and television guests for fans to meet, including actor John Morton who is making a rare UK appearance, as part of the big day out.

John has appeared in the hit films including Superman II and protrayed Dak Ralter, Luke Skywalker’s gunner during the battle of Hoth in the Empire Strikes Back.

American actor John Morton is making a rare UK appearance

Joining John will be Arie Dekker, best known for his role as Chewbacca in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and Star Wars 'The Rise of Skywalker', Colin Baker who was the sixth incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who from 1984 to 1986 and Keith De’Winter who worked as a creature and droid performer in Star Wars Episode VII The Force Awakens, and played Goss Toowers in the film.

Sharon Hall of Unleashed Events said: “Our previous events in Sheffield have always been so popular but the people of Sheffield wanted more so we went bigger.

"Magna Science Adventure Centre is the perfect location for such an event and compliments perfectly our more intimate event at Sheffield United.

"We are so pleased to have the John Morton attending the show as this is a great opportunity for UK Star Wars fans to come along and meet such an iconic actor.

A previous Sheffield Comic Con

"Sheffield Comic-Con has so much for you to see and do and is packed full of geeky delights. Whatever your age it is a great day out and something all of the family can enjoy.”

Comic con events are well known for attracting fans in costume – and great photo opportunities.

This year’s Sheffield event will include a Jaws set where fans can climb inside the shark for a picture, a Gremlins cinema set and a car from classic dinosaur movie Jurassic Park.

Superheroes will also be walking around the venue, with comic creators and authors also taking part.

Keith De'Winter.

Retro gaming and traders selling toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and much more will also set up shop at the arena.

Those in costume can enter the cosplay competition with the opportunity to win prizes.