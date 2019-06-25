The Montgomery lifts the curtain on new season of family for 2019

New season of fun at The Montgomery

The family fun will kick off next month, on August 27, with Goblin Theatre’s new show, ‘Hey Diddle Diddle.’

This amusing show tells the full story of how the cow jumped over the moon and why the dish ran away with the spoon - all presented in a mixture of original songs, puppetry and comedy.

On October 20, KD Theatre Production, and Scott Ritchie Productions, will present a fresh adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland.’

With a collection of new songs and energetic performances, it’s a chance to explore Alice’s Wonderland world of mad tea parties, crazy croquet and a time conscious white rabbit.

Far Far Away Theatre, a Community Partner of The Montgomery, will present its family Halloween musical, ‘I Want my Mummy,’ later the same month, with shows running from October 29 to 31.

‘Soonchild’ - which will take to the stage on October 27 - is an Arctic adventure with live music, 3D and shadow puppets and a cosmic Northern Lights show.

The performance also features creative captioning and integrated sign language.

On November 14, to mark anti-bullying week, ‘BFF’ will come to The Montgomery, featuring actor Mary-Frances Doherty in a solo performance about a young girl’s exploration of friendship.

Tutti Frutti’s ‘The Boy Who Cried Wolf’ opens on November 30, bringing with it a fresh interpretation of the classic story from Aesop of a boy who cannot be believed.

And with Christmas approaching, on December 21 and 22, Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company will present ‘Puppet Panto,’ the adventures of a bunch of puppets who find out how difficult it is to stage their own show when everything starts to go hilariously wrong.

“This has to be our strongest season of family entertainment so far,” said marketing and programming manager Rachel Jack.

“It’s a season that offers something for all ages and all interests, all selected to encourage all families to discover for themselves the magic of live entertainment.

“The Montgomery specialises in professional programming for children and families so come along and find out what we have lined up this autumn.”