The ultimate guide to the best Easter 2019 holiday events in Sheffield and beyond
From immersive family cinema experiences, and Easter Egg Hunts, to circus workshops, animal encounters, and family days out, the region is packed with Easter fun throughout April.
Read on to find out a few of our favourites:
1. This Easter screening is 'Practically Perfect' in every way
Head to St Timothys Church, in Crookes on April 14 from 2.30pm to watch the new Mary Poppins Returns film come to life on the big screen.The cafe will be open throughout, and there will be colouring activities.