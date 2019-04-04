Disaster has struck the Easter Bunnys Egg Factory - the egg machine has exploded and has lost its cogs. Eggs have been thrown all over Cannon Hall Farm - can you help the bunnies to save Easter? Join thisunique Easter Egg Hunt from April 13-22.

The ultimate guide to the best Easter 2019 holiday events in Sheffield and beyond

From immersive family cinema experiences, and Easter Egg Hunts, to circus workshops, animal encounters, and family days out, the region is packed with Easter fun throughout April.

Read on to find out a few of our favourites: 

Head to St Timothys Church, in Crookes on April 14 from 2.30pm to watch the new Mary Poppins Returns film come to life on the big screen.The cafe will be open throughout, and there will be colouring activities.

1. This Easter screening is 'Practically Perfect' in every way

2 days ofcircus skills and fun for children aged8-16 of all skill levels,April 9-10, 9.30am-4pm. Call 0114 2448828to book.

2. Easter holiday youth circus with Greentop Circus

Theres lots of fun to be had on the farm this Easter, with adorable newborn lambs to meet, plus lots of Easter activities from April 10-11.

3. Meet adorable lambs at Whirlow Hall farm

Haddon Hall will be hosting family friendly activities from April 19-22, with archery, egg hunts, painting, and music

4. Four days of Easter activities at Haddon Hall

