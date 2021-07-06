Three events packed with outdoor activities, films, and vegan food take place in Sheffield this weekend

Competitors on the wall on Devonshire Green at the 2019 Cliffhanger festival

ShAFF will screen a series of adventure films, a vegan food market will offer eats and treats, and Cliffhanger will host a range of outdoor adventure activities.

ShAFF – Ticket price: £3-£9.40 (concessions available)

With films covering everything from mountain climbing in Nepal to ultra running across America, there is something for every adrenaline junkie and armchair adventurer to enjoy at the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival.

Vegan food fans brave the weather to attend the market on The Moor

In addition, there will also be a series of talks on adventure topics, such as how to get the most out of wild swimming, and advice on training for fell running.

The films and events will be take place from 5:00pm on July 9 – 8.30pm on July 11 at the Showroom Cinema and Peace Gardens.

Sheffield Vegan Market

The vegan food market will sell everything from vegan fast food and healthy snacks to jewellery and arts and crafts

Up to 50 stalls will be selling various vegan products on The Moor on Sunday July 11, 10:30am-4:00pm.

Vegan food for every mood will be on offer, with stalls selling fast food, healthy eats, artisan savouries, sweet bakes and craft cheeses.

Handmade cosmetics, ethical jewellery and arts and crafts will also be available for purchase.

With research from 2019 showing that Sheffield was on its way to becoming the vegan capital of the UK, this market is likely to see a lot of footfall.

Trials bike riders put on a show outside the winter gardens

Cliffhanger

This festival will provide activities at locations across the city including Peace Gardens, Barkers Pool, Devonshire Green, and Millennium Square all weekend.

La Sportiva British Bouldering championships will be a highlight of the festival, with a maximum capacity of 2,000 spectators at Devonshire Green.

The Showroom Cinema will screen the ShAFF films.

A zip line, climbing walls and assault course will be available for eager adventurers across the city centre to try out.

There will also be an extreme mountain bike show which is sure to kick things up a gear. And equipped with its own lighting and solar power supply, it is eco-friendly to boot.