Vessel survives break-in

Despite a break in at the gallery in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday, the exhibition opening scheduled on Friday at the Cupola will go ahead..

It is a selected exhibition of work from members of the Northern Potters Association after Cupola invited submissions which responded to the title, Vessel.

Dictionary definitions include a craft for travelling on water, ; a ship or boat, an airship, a hollow or concave utensil, for holding liquids or other contents, an artery or vein, containing or conveying blood or some other body fluid or a person regarded as a holder or receiver of something.

Northern Potters exhibiting are Adrian Bates, Alison Wren, Andrew Caines, Bev Seth, Beverley Sommerville, Brian Holland, Carl Gray, Catriona Archibald, Claire Allam, David Helm, Debbie Michaels, Deiniol Williams, Emmeline Butler, Eric Moss, Frances Lee, Gabi Komar-Dixon, Helen Graham, Isabel Denyer, Janet Halligan, Jill Ford, Kathryn Watson, Kit (Kathryn) Hemsley, Krishna Alageswaran, Nicola Briggs, Olinda Everett, Penny Withers, Peter Swailes, Sarah Villeneau, Sheila Spencer and Simone Abram.

After a preview open to all on Friday from 7.30pm Vessel will run at rthe Cupola, Middlewood Road,, until June 1.

“Sadly, after the break-in a new door may not be fitted in time so customers might be surprised by the temporary one we have sourced from a nearby allotment,” said the Cupola’s Karen Sherwood