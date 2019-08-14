"What I love about Sheffield's food scene"
Uzma Kazi is a living history co-ordinator at youth charity Element Society. She trains young people up in oral history skills to collect the stories of displaced communities.
Are you a cook?
I enjoy cooking and can make a fair few dishes, especially Indian cuisine, but I am not a pro. I make good chunky rainbow salad and try to make healthy and hearty dishes as a principle.
Any cooking tips?
Chuck it in and hope for the best – I encourage creative experimentation in the kitchen.
What’s your favourite dish?
I love a good fish and chips, with mushy peas.
And a drink to go with it?
A big glass of lemon water, it refreshes the palate. A traditional cardamom tea is also comforting and great for digestion, too.
Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?
I really liked Church in Kelham Island. I am not very knowledgeable on vegan combinations, but what came to the table was healthy, hearty and looked like a Masterchef star.
And pub?
The Ship Inn is quite a chilled out space.
What’s the best meal you’ve ever had?
Fish paella, cooked from scratch in my friend’s back garden in Spain.
Your favourite TV cook?
James Martin – He’s from Yorkshire and his favourite thing to eat is a hearty burger.
What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?
There is an excellent range of world food options here in Sheffield - franchise and independent cafés too, which is brilliant.