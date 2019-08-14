"What I love about Sheffield's food scene"

Uzma Kazi, who lives in Sheffield, is a living history co-ordinator at youth charity Element Society.

Are you a cook?

I enjoy cooking and can make a fair few dishes, especially Indian cuisine, but I am not a pro. I make good chunky rainbow salad and try to make healthy and hearty dishes as a principle.

Any cooking tips?

Chuck it in and hope for the best – I encourage creative experimentation in the kitchen.

What’s your favourite dish?

I love a good fish and chips, with mushy peas.

And a drink to go with it?

A big glass of lemon water, it refreshes the palate. A traditional cardamom tea is also comforting and great for digestion, too.

Your favourite restaurant in the Sheffield area?

I really liked Church in Kelham Island. I am not very knowledgeable on vegan combinations, but what came to the table was healthy, hearty and looked like a Masterchef star.

And pub?

The Ship Inn is quite a chilled out space.

What’s the best meal you’ve ever had?

Fish paella, cooked from scratch in my friend’s back garden in Spain.

Your favourite TV cook?

James Martin – He’s from Yorkshire and his favourite thing to eat is a hearty burger.

What do you think of Sheffield as a place to eat out?