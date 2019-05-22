Wild Live Safari Nights are back at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The sizzling Safari Nights are returning bigger and better than ever with stunning headline acts at the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer.

The top live acts will perform concerts on Saturdays throughout August at the UK’s number one walk-through wildlife adventure park which will have extended opening hours.

The stellar Wild Live Safari Nights line-up includes BRIT award-winning star Gabrielle, Rak-Su and S Club 3 along with the world’s number one musical theatre group Collabro.

The fun-packed summer evenings at the park in Branton, near Doncaster, will also feature attraction local bands, live acoustic acts and other family entertainment.

The shows kick off on Saturday August 3rd with a 90’s pop party including favourites S Club 3 who will get the crowd going with their biggest hits. They will be joined by the much-loved American vocalist Janice Robinson.

R&B-infused group Liberty X will also take to the stage in one amazing night of pop nostalgia.

S Club 3

The excitement doesn’t stop there, as global superstar Gabrielle headlines on August 10. The BRIT award-winning star promises to bring her incredible live performance to fans at the park featuring an array of top hits such as the legendary ‘Dreams’.

Ex-Steps pop group singer Claire Richards will also take centre stage and wow visitors with her own solo performance.

The Best Of The West End will delight visitors with a string of much-loved musical numbers on August 17, including Ben Forster, Marisha Wallace and Sophie Evans.

The soloists will be joined by Collabro, the four-piece musical theatre group and winners of Britain’s Got Talent. The final acts will include popular X Factor winners Rak-Su who shot to fame in 2017.

The British band will perform contemporary chart toppers including ‘I Want You to Freak’ and ‘Dimelo’ on August 24.

Joining Rak-Su on the final Safari Nights performance is fellow X Factor pop star Saaro Aalto who will enchant visitors with her favourite hit singles.

“We have some fantastic performers lined up for this year’s Safari Nights, making it even bigger and better than before. The full-length concerts have always been the highlight of our summer,” said John Minion, CEO of the park.

“The summer holidays are one of the best times of the year, and families can expect a memorable time at Wild Live Safari Nights. The acts performing are the strongest we’ve ever had and great for people of all ages. We’re certain that everyone will have a great time.”

Entertainment starts from mid-afternoon with amazing children’s entertainers and face painting*, plus the popular and educational Ranger Talks and Big Bugs show.

Wild Live Safari Nights also offers a unique opportunity to see some of the most endangered and beautiful animals in the world, including Amur Leopards, Tigers and Lions, after the park’s normal closing time, thanks to the extended hours on offer.

All of this, before enjoying world class live entertainment culminating in a family-friendly bangless fireworks finale. Visitors can enjoy all day plus evening entry on these Saturdays with animal walk-through and play areas open until 7.30pm.

Families will really be able to make the most of every last bit of the summer sunshine.

Headline entertainment on the Wildlife Concert Stage starts at approximately 7pm and continues until just after 9pm with the family-friendly (low-noise) firework finale.

Concert tickets include admission to the park and children under 3 go free.

*Additional charges apply for face painting.

Tickets to this fantastic event are on sale now on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park website www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com.