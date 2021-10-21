Win tickets to Strictly Come Dancing live shows in Sheffield with the Sheffield Telegraph

Strictly Come Dancing Tour 2022.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour performs in Sheffield at the Utilita Arena for two nights on February 1 and 2 2022 with a host of the celebs and professional dancers from the BBC One TV series.

Sheffield’s very own television presenter Dan Walker is taking part in the current Strictly series with partner Nadiya Bychkova.

The pair danced the cha cha cha to MC Hammer’s hit Can’t Touch This last weekend and were the second couple to be told they’re through to this weekend’s show.

They have also been training in Sheffield – and making an appearance at well-known city hotspots including Sheffield city centre takeaway Food Fusion and they have been training at the City Limits dance studio in Hillsborough.

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour went on sale last week, and the Sheffield Telegraph has six tickets to give away, worth £300 in total, for readers.

It’s a great opportunity for fans to dance in their seats to their favourite numbers and watch their favourite dancers in action once again.

To enter the competition email [email protected] with the following details:

Your name, address, telephone contact number

The page number that this competition appears on in today’s edition of the Sheffield Telegraph on October 21.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, October 28, 2021, at midday.

Terms and conditions apply and the show will go ahead subject to Government Covid restrictions.

For a full list of T&Cs visit jpimedia.co.uk.