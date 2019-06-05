Try your sleuthing powers as new interactive game comes to Sheffield

Super sleuths can put their powers to the test in a new adventure challenge.

GPShunts, the GPS Interactive Adventure Game, is coming to Sheffield on Saturday, June 15. Use your skills in the test against time, terrain and trivia, in this thrilling, city-based smartphone challenge. You will not be alone as the competition is being made wide open to all challengers! Your dream team will be competing directly against other rival teams to uncover the clues and score as many points as possible before the timer runs out. Put on your trench coats, tuxedos and bullet proof vests, sharpen your wits and steady your nerves. There are prizes for the highest scoring team, the best team photo, and team costumes! Find out more and buy your tickets online on the site GPShunts.co.uk or alternatively, call 01904 410975 for more information.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Tickets are priced at £30 for up to six people.