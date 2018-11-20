Cinema: A deeply moving tale

The master of passionate and gentle human dramas, Hirokazu Kore-eda, returns to the screens once more this Friday with his latest Palme d’Or winning film, Shoplifters. Equal parts bitter and sweet, Shoplifters is a deeply moving tale about the ties that bind a struggling family together.

On the outskirts of Tokyo, inside a ramshackle bungalow, a family of outsiders have created a home together.

When Osamu and his son happen upon a little girl, alone in the cold, they take her back to the family household. Although struggling themselves, and relying on petty theft to make ends meet, the family don’t hesitate to welcome this forgotten child as one of their own. Charming and delicate,

Shoplifters is a satisfying exploration of life lived on the margins and an incredible return to form for Kore-eda. If you haven’t had the absolute pleasure of seeing a Kore-eda film yet, Shoplifters is a perfect introduction to his work that will have you itching to discover more of his mesmerising portraits of family life: try Our Little Sister or Still Walking next as gentle steps into a world of cinema you won’t want to forget.

Speaking of unforgettable cinema, a new restoration of Jean Cocteau’s Orphée has been touring cinemas across the UK and will be joining us from 23 rd November. This haunting reimagining of the Orpheus myth marries classical legend with an equally mythologised version of the filmmaker’s own personal story.

Jean Marais plays a famous poet caught between two worlds when, seeking inspiration for his work, he follows a mysterious woman through Cocteau’s famous mirrored portal into the land of the dead. Dreamlike, poetic, and endlessly inventive, Orphée rightly stands as Cocteau’s most widely celebrated work of cinema.

Also happening this weekend - our ongoing BFI Comedy supported season of ‘Funny Fortnights’ is now traversing the weird and wonderful world of contemporary British comedy. So far, we’ve taken a noir-ish tour of the countryside with Alice Lowe and Steve Oram in Sightseers, with a stop back in Sheffield for Chris Morris’ Four Lions. Our next destination is Peckham, for Destiny Ekaragha’s Gone

Too Far! based on the play of the same name by Bola Agbaje. It follows London teenager, Yemi, whose street cred is under threat when his big brother visits from Nigeria. Gone Too Far! is a witty and heart-warming film about family and cultural identity that offers up an authentic slice of South London life. We are delighted to be joined by Destiny – one of BAFTA’s ‘Breakthrough Brits’ - after the screening for a Q&A.

There’s so much film-based fun to be had this weekend and beyond! Head to our website for more information on these screenings and check out even more of our jam-packed November programme.