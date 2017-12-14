Cinema: Fighting bull that prefers smelling roses

FERDINAND (U)

Based on the children’s book The Story Of Ferdin and penned by Munro Leaf, this entertaining if undemanding journey of self-discovery centres on a Spanish fighting bull, who prefers to smell the roses rather than stomp on them.

He refutes the laws of nature, which say he is destined to lock horns with a matador in the ring, and wants to be judged by the generosity in his heart not the potentially lethal power of his hooves. Ferdinand is raised at the Casa Del Toro alongside his hulking father Raf, who is selected to fight in the ring. “I have to go, it’s what every bull dreams of,” beams the chest-puffing patriarch.

“Is it OK if it’s not my dream?” nervously responds nature-loving Ferdinand. When Raf fails to return, grief-stricken Ferdinand escapes his stable and runs away. He is eventually adopted as an oversized pet by a girl called Nina (Katie Silverman) and her family. During a visit to the local market, Ferdinand accidentally sits on a bee. A sharp sting causes him to rear up and locals flee in terror. Police deem Ferdinand a public menace and, in a cruel twist of fate, he is returned to the Casa Del Toro, where he reunited with fellow bulls. An old goat called Lupe (Kate MacKinnon) is enlisted as Ferdinand’s trainer so he is fit to face legendary matador El Primero (Miguel Angel Silvestre). “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole flea-bitten, tin-chewing life,” bleats Lupe. Ferdinand unfolds at a trot rather than a gallop, complemented by colourful visuals and lively vocal performances. MacKinnon sinks her teeth into the film’s broadly comic role, chewing on amusing one-liners while Cena plays his misunderstood central character for pathos. Action set pieces are orchestrated with assurance and minimum on-screen violence. Animals may be blessed with sharp horns, capable of goring a man to death, but they are always aimed an inanimate objects.